Virginia State Police special agent shot in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating after a special agent was shot while parked in an unmarked vehicle in Petersburg.

State Police say around 10:48 p.m. Thursday, someone shot at the vehicle, shattering the rear window and grazing the driver.

The special agent was transported to Southside Regional Hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and state police is still developing a possible suspect description.

Anyone with information about the shooting, is encouraged to contact state police at (804) 750-8458.

