A student is fatally shot outside a high school in Indianapolis

FILE - The teenage student was shot outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis...
FILE - The teenage student was shot outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A student died Friday after being shot in a parking lot outside his Indianapolis high school, authorities said.

The teenage student was shot shortly before 1 p.m. outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooter was another teenager who is not a student at the school, Lt. Shane Foley said.

The student was walking home when he was shot, KIPP Indy Public Schools said in a statement.

IMPD North District Commander Matt Thomas told reporters near the shooting scene that he was “frustrated.”

“This is absolutely unacceptable. It’s unacceptable that in the community, we’ve had conversations about youth violence all week, and this is how our week ends,” Thomas said.

Mayor Joe Hogsett issued a statement saying the “shooting of an Indianapolis teen is another example of the horrific combination of access to firearms and a failure of conflict resolution. No young person should have to worry about gun violence, let alone near a school.”

