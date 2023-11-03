Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Some Va. lawmakers say it’s time to eliminate daylight saving time

If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN, CLEVELAND CLINIC)
By Meghan McIntyre
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (VIRGINIA MERCURY) - If some lawmakers had their way, daylight saving time would have ended in Virginia years ago because of its disruptive and impractical nature.

The latest attempt to eliminate daylight saving time in the commonwealth came from Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Westmoreland, whose bill narrowly died on the Senate floor this January.

“If you can tell time, I think we’re gonna be just fine,” Stuart said. “We’re gonna get an extra hour in the evening when you come home from work. That way we don’t have to go to work in the dark, come home in the dark and it’s medically proven that we need to stop changing the time.”

While several lawmakers have agreed the elimination of daylight saving time could help businesses and improve health quality, opponents have voiced concerns it could cause chaos if surrounding states don’t adopt similar changes.

Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, told the Senate that “whatever we do, we need to standardize with our sister states, or otherwise those of us who are in interstate business, it’s going to be an ever-loving nightmare trying to keep track of this.”

Numerous efforts from other passionate daylight saving opposers like Dels. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke, and Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, have continued to be rejected by the General Assembly.

Read more on VirginiaMercury.com >

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 VIRGINIA MERCURY/WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 5:15 p.m. on Nov 1, VSP responded to a three-vehicle crash westbound I-64 at the 202-mile...
Police identify 2 people killed in I-64 crash
A suspect was arrested on the scene and faces two charges.
2 people injured in Powhatan shooting
FILE - Visitors wearing masks ride on a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain on its first...
Cedar Fair and Six Flags will merge to create a playtime powerhouse in North America
Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Wednesday that requires parental notification...
Youngkin: Parents must know about overdoses at schools ‘immediately’
A Virginia State Police special agent was shot while parked in an unmarked vehicle in Petersburg.
Virginia State Police special agent shot in Petersburg

Latest News

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that PGT Innovations Inc. will invest $54.3 million to establish...
Window and door manufacturer bringing hundreds of jobs to Prince George
PGT Innovations Inc. will invest $54.3 million to establish a glass manufacturing operation -...
Hundreds of jobs are headed to Prince George
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
Board of Visitors prepping for possible lawsuits in connection with deadly UVA Grounds shootings
Chesterfield police say the driver did not stop, entered a parking lot and hit at least one...
Police: Man faces multiple charges after stealing vehicle, fleeing crash scene