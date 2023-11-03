Runners lacing up their shoes in November

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - November is here, and it’s a month filled with chances to lace up and hit the pavement.

Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon

We are just days away from the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon.

Race day is Saturday, Nov. 11, and there are a few changes you need to know.

If you’re checking a bag, it has to be clear. Clear bags will also be given out during packet pickup and on race morning.

If a full marathon isn’t your speed, you can also sign up for the Half Marathon and 8K.

Virginia Brain Tumor Walk and Race

If you need a few more races to get prepared for the marathon, two are happening this weekend.

After two years virtually, the Virginia Brain Tumor Walk and Race 5K will start in person at the Diamond on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Runners will hit the pavement starting at 11 a.m.

Pamplin Park’s 6th Annual 5K

Over in Petersburg, you can run through history at Pamplin Park’s 6th Annual 5K.

It’s in partnership between the Park and Tri-Cities Road Runners.

The race will start at Park’s Hart Farm on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 9 a.m., before guiding you through the Civil War breakthrough battlefield trails.

Race day registration is $35

