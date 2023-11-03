Police: Man faces multiple charges after stealing vehicle, fleeing crash scene

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department says a man wanted in several areas faces multiple charges after crashing a stolen vehicle, not letting a passenger out and running away from the scene.

Officers spotted a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon and attempted to stop it in the area of Hull Street Road and Winterpock.

The driver did not stop, entered a parking lot and hit at least one parked vehicle before crashing and running away from the area, police said.

The suspect, who was not identified, was captured a short time later. Police say he was wanted in four jurisdictions.

Police say he would not let a passenger out of the vehicle during the incident.

He faces charges of felony eluding, hit and run, and abduction.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.