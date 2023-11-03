Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Police: Man faces multiple charges after stealing vehicle, fleeing crash scene

Chesterfield police attempted to stop the driver in the Winterpock area
Chesterfield police say the driver did not stop, entered a parking lot and hit at least one...
Chesterfield police say the driver did not stop, entered a parking lot and hit at least one parked vehicle before crashing.(Chesterfield Police/Sgt. Rollins)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department says a man wanted in several areas faces multiple charges after crashing a stolen vehicle, not letting a passenger out and running away from the scene.

Officers spotted a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon and attempted to stop it in the area of Hull Street Road and Winterpock.

The driver did not stop, entered a parking lot and hit at least one parked vehicle before crashing and running away from the area, police said.

The suspect, who was not identified, was captured a short time later. Police say he was wanted in four jurisdictions.

Police say he would not let a passenger out of the vehicle during the incident.

He faces charges of felony eluding, hit and run, and abduction.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 5:15 p.m. on Nov 1, VSP responded to a three-vehicle crash westbound I-64 at the 202-mile...
Police identify 2 people killed in I-64 crash
A suspect was arrested on the scene and faces two charges.
2 people injured in Powhatan shooting
FILE - Visitors wearing masks ride on a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain on its first...
Cedar Fair and Six Flags will merge to create a playtime powerhouse in North America
Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Wednesday that requires parental notification...
Youngkin: Parents must know about overdoses at schools ‘immediately’
A Virginia State Police special agent was shot while parked in an unmarked vehicle in Petersburg.
Virginia State Police special agent shot in Petersburg

Latest News

At 5:15 p.m. on Nov 1, VSP responded to a three-vehicle crash westbound I-64 at the 202-mile...
Police identify 2 people killed in I-64 crash
A Virginia State Police special agent was shot while parked in an unmarked vehicle in Petersburg.
Virginia State Police special agent shot in Petersburg
Someone shot at the vehicle, shattering the rear window and grazing the special agent.
Virginia State Police special agent shot in Petersburg
Richmond police are sounding the alarm, ABC stores are losing their merchandise at a disturbing...
ABC store thefts are on the rise in Richmond
An executive order requires parental notification within 24 hours if an overdose happens on the...
Youngkin: Parents must know about overdoses at schools ‘immediately’