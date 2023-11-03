Group behind proposed Richmond casino makes antisemitic, offensive remarks on local radio

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Just days before the election, one of the companies behind the Richmond Grand Resort and Casino is under fire for remarks on local radio shows.

Antisemitic and racist comments were heard on shows owned by Radio One Richmond, a group run by Urban One. The organization is trying to build a casino and resort in Richmond.

The remarks were made on their pro-casino program and aired locally.

NBC12 listened to the radio segments posted to the anti-casino campaign, No Means No Casino website. In the audio clips, you can hear guest host Preston Brown on The Box 99.5 call Paul Goldman antisemitic names. Goldman is the founder of No Means No Casino.

The clips also include racist remarks from Gary Flowers and Cathy Hughes on a morning show on Praise104.7 about Allan-Charles Chipman and Chelsea Higgs-Wise, who have openly been against the casino.

Regional Vice President of Radio One Richmond Marsha Landess says the guest host was immediately removed from the station. There was no mention of what will happen to Flowers and Hughes. Hughes is a founder of Urban One.

Chuck Lessin is the president of The Jerusalem Connection, as well as the president of Richmond’s Orthodox synagogue, Keneseth Beth Israel. He says Goldman called him about the remarks, and Lessin says comments like that are especially dangerous given the current conflict Israel is facing.

“We are currently in an environment that is so hostile toward the Jewish people worldwide, and to hear antisemitic comments on the radio really shocked me,” Lessin said. “We’re at a point where maybe nothing should surprise any of us but the fact of the matter is that no one should be speaking in that way about anybody. I told him overly sensitive, hardly. It’s just unacceptable from anyone, but again, particularly from folks who could be the leaders or a leader of sorts in our community.”

Paul Goldman declined an on-camera interview but sent a statement saying in part:

“...like far too many Richmonders, my character, my religion, my race, my background has been subject to vile comments since as long as I can remember. No one needs to apologize to me. But I do think the people of Richmond deserve to hear the Mayor, Mr. Liggins, Ms. Hughes, Churchill Downs and the pro-side at a press conference explaining why they were willing to burn the house down for their own financial and political benefit.”

In his note, Goldman mentions he accepts the apologies and says he likes Alfred Liggins, the CEO of Urban One.

The mayor, who has been seen pushing for the casino, put out a statement condemning the antisemitic comments, saying, “We must call hate out in all of its forms, and his remarks are completely unacceptable.”

Landess with Radio One also released a statement regarding the comments on Goldman, saying, “These statements were horrible and offensive. Once we heard the comments, and because he was alone in the studio with his producer, I personally drove to the station and immediately removed him from the show. He will not be appearing again.”

Landess says they apologized to Goldman for the remarks, too, and they condemn them.

Allan-Charles Chipman says no apology was sent to him for the racist comments made about him on the show or for the slander on him.

“This wasn’t like something people said in their homes, and someone just happened to record,” Chipman said. “They were saying this live on the radio in front of thousands of their listeners, calling people who black people who oppose the casino racial slurs the n-word, right? And so, one that’s very divisive, that’s very dangerous to list and say the reason why people don’t have a casino is because of these specific people and using racial slurs. And as a company that saying that they’re trying to bring economic uplift to the black community, to be using racial slurs against people in the black community is very harmful.”

Radio One did not comment on an apology to Chipman.

When asked, the second response from Radio One said, “The clips that have been posted online combine more than one show. The majority of the clips are from a morning show on Praise104.7, where the primary voices heard are host Gary Flowers and Cathy Hughes. The clips involving Preston Brown are from a totally separate nighttime show on Box 99.5. He was a guest host on the show and was immediately removed. He and his producer were the only people in the studio for that show. No others.”

“We need to all stand together in these very difficult times and not attack one another, certainly on any issues, but particularly on an issue such as this,” Lessin said.

The big question is how this will impact the election or voters’ opinions at the polls. Meanwhile, many have already cast their ballot in early voting.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.