Friday Forecast: Another cold start, then sunny and near normal

Temperatures slowly warm while rain chances stay close to zero
Temperatures will continue to climb this weekend.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another cold start today! Then a beautiful first weekend of November with lots of sunshine.

Friday: Our *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Another sub-freezing start. Sunny and warmer in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, high in the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Daylight saving time ENDS overnight as we shift our clocks back one hour

Sunday: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows near 50°, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

