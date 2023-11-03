Your Money with Carlson Financial
Fear in local Jewish communities rise as Israel-Hamas war continues

The local Jewish community is becoming more and more fearful for their lives as the war continues.
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There has been almost a month of war in Gaza, and the fear in the Jewish community is worldwide, including in central Virginia.

“It’s been terrifying. It’s a complete lack of awareness of the truth, of our right to exist,” said a Jewish woman in the Richmond area, who was too afraid to reveal her name.

The amount of reported antisemitism across the Commonwealth and United States has increased to nearly 400%, according to data from the Anti-Defamation League.

“We have seen everything from flyering to vandalism. We’ve had members of our community shouted down on the way to Shul, Synagogue,” said Daniel Staffenberg, the CEO of the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond.

He shared one recent example of antisemitic behavior in Richmond, saying on Thursday before an annual Jewish event. The person set to speak was verbally harassed before getting into the building.

“Taunted by someone saying ‘how dare you side with the murderous country of Israel,’” explained the Jewish woman who attended the event.

Staffenberg explained his disgust.

“That is period unacceptable,” Staffenberg said.

Not only is hatred being directed towards adults in the Jewish Community, but parents also fear for their children’s safety. Security is increasing tremendously at synagogues and all Jewish schools and organizations in the area.

“It’s a tough balance. We don’t want them to be scared at home, but there’s a reason for them to be scared at home,” she said.

She also explained that there have been people chanting certain derogatory phrases while walking by peaceful Israeli rallies, and it can be extremely hurtful.

“At all of those rallies, there are chants to ‘free Palestine from the river to the sea,’ which means complete destruction of the Jewish people and Israel,” she explained.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

