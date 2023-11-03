Expect Big Star Power on the Campaign Trail this Weekend in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The road to power and control within The Virginia General Assembly will flow through Henrico County on Election Night.

That’s why we’re seeing such a focus on a trio of races covering that area, and a last-minute push by both democrats and republicans to get out and vote.

“Well, we do think the road to continuing maintain the democratic state senate and take back the house goes right through here in the metro-Richmond area,” said Susan Swecker, Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman.

Over the weekend, democrats are looking for outside help with Maryland Governor Wes Moore.

Of course, for republicans that’s current governor Glenn Youngkin. The governor will close out election day with a last-minute push at polling locations in Henrico.

“We’ll be watching all the races on Tuesday night. I am going to, personally be campaigning all weekend for folks and making sure that people first understand get out and vote,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin, (R) Virginia.

Heading into Tuesday, republicans are touting Virginia’s economy by promoting $5 billion in tax cuts along with other items like repealing the state’s portion of the grocery tax.

“Virginia is really doing well and so that is what I am asking voters to take into consideration,” said Gov. Youngkin.

Those Henrico races we’re watching include a match up between Schuyler VanValkenburg and Siobhan Dunnavant in Senate District 16. House District 57 features a race between Susanna Gibson and David Owen. And House District 58 is a battle between Rodney Willett and Riley Shaia.

Democrats say abortion is the top issue in these legislative races, with the supreme court sending the abortion debate back to statehouses.

“And the extreme MAGA republicans, if they are allowed to fully take over, they’ll roll back all of the progress that we have made. So everything, everything is on the line,” said Swecker.

With early voting set to wrap this weekend, the next chance to vote is on Election Day.

