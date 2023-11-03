Crewe police install GPS launcher systems on their fleet to find fleeing suspects

CREWE, Va. (WWBT) - Outside the Crewe Police Department on Friday, Chief James (Phil) Morgan demonstrated a piece of technology officers will use to track down and catch fleeing suspects behind the wheel and de-escalate pursuits.

“The overall goal of the system is to take the high speed out of the high-speed pursuit,” said Chief Morgan.

During a pursuit, an officer can use the air-powered launcher on the front part of their car to deploy a mobile GPS tracking unit to track the suspect’s car and their location in real time.

Crewe Police Technology (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“The officers are able to fall back and follow the car via the GPS signal from a safer distance at lower speeds,” said Chief Morgan.

Chief Morgan adds that GPS data can be shared with multiple officers, dispatch centers, and other agencies.

“You’re able to slow down the pursuit. You’re able to make better decisions as to where we’re going to stop the car. We can get other resources in place to try and stop the car,” he told NBC12.

Crewe Police Technology (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

The Crewe Police Department acquired four StarChase Guardian VX Vehicle Mounted GPS Launcher systems. The department received funding to buy the systems, which cost roughly $6,000, through an American Rescue Plan Act grant package awarded earlier this year.

Crewe Police Technology (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“It’s just really something that really changes the game as far as chasing cars around like we used to,” said Chief Morgan.

With this device, Chief Morgan believes this will be a key to de-escalating pursuits and reducing risks on the road.

“We will not have to be driving through a residential or business district at 75 and 80 miles an hour again and putting people at risk,” he said. “Anything we can do to de-escalate any type of pursuit and minimize our risk to even ourselves and even the people we are pursuing, and the collateral damage that’s caused in a lot of these pursuits is a benefit not just for us. It kind of keeps us a little bit safer, but it’s a benefit for everyone in the community.”

Launchers have already been placed on two police cars, and there are plans to install systems on two additional police cars.

Crewe Police Technology (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.