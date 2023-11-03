Your Money with Carlson Financial
Board of Visitors prepping for possible lawsuits in connection with deadly UVA Grounds shootings

By Jennifer Von Reuter
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is preparing for the possibility of lawsuits following the deadly shooting of three football players on UVA Grounds last year.

The UVA Board of Visitors met Thursday, November 2, and almost immediately went into a closed session. The details of that closed meeting are unknown, but they did bring up the possibility of civil litigation and changes to safety on UVA Grounds.

D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler were shot and killed last November. Christopher Jones is charged with their murders.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

