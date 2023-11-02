Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Youngkin: Parents must know about overdoses at schools ‘immediately’

An executive order requires parental notification within 24 hours
The order requires parental notification when overdose incidents happen
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Wednesday that requires parental notification within 24 hours if an overdose happens at a school.

“Parents have a right to know what’s going on in their child’s lives, especially in schools. Overdoses that occur on school grounds or are connected to the school must lead to an immediate parental notification,” Youngkin said. “School administrators’ first instinct when there is a problem cannot be to delay relevant information on critical children’s health and safety matters - it must be passed on to parents immediately.”

The order comes after nine students overdosed at a Loudoun County high school last month. The governor’s office says the school division waited more than 20 days to notify parents about the incidents.

“The order directs the Virginia Department of Education to issue guidance ensuring school divisions notify all parents of school-connected overdoses within 24 hours, work closely with law enforcement to prevent overdoses, and enhance student education about the dangers of abusing drugs,” the governor’s office said in a news release.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 5:15 p.m. on Nov 1, VSP responded to a three-vehicle crash westbound I-64 at the 202-mile...
2 dead, 3 injured in I-64 crash
Chesterfield Car Break-Ins
Car stolen, more than one dozen others rummaged through in Chesterfield neighborhood
A Freeze Warning has been issued for the entire NBC12 viewing area from midnight until 9am...
Season-ending freeze likely Wednesday night into Thursday
Police say the bus driver was cited for following too close.
Chesterfield school bus involved in crash
Police say the suspect was involved in a domestic dispute.
Suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Hanover

Latest News

The order requires parental notification when overdose incidents happen
Youngkin issues executive order on overdoses at schools
Community members expressed concerns that having a shelter in the area could potentially harm...
Richmond community members concerned about inclement weather shelter
Richmond plans to release a proposal to finalize a permanent inclement weather shelter.
Community members concerned about shelters
The Salvation Army will start accepting gifts for angels on Nov. 6.
Salvation Army's Angel Tree to start accepting gifts next week