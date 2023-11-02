Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

VA collecting cards for World War II veteran’s 100th birthday

By Gailyn Markham and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - The Beckley VA Medical Center needs your help celebrating a World War II veteran as he turns 100, WVVA reports.

Aubrey Allen will reach that milestone on December 9, 2023. Allen served from 1942 to 1949 in the United States Army Air Corps as a paratrooper. After his deployment to Germany, he settled down in Oak Hill, West Virginia, where he still lives today with his family.

To celebrate and support Allen, the VA is currently collecting birthday cards to give to him on the big day.

In the past, the Beckley VA Medical Center has collected birthday cards for veterans turning 100 and has received cards from all over the world. Those at the hospital say this can go a long way in making those service members feel loved.

“I think the outpouring of love and support is just gonna reinforce their health, their mental state, and I think it’s also really important for the family, the caregivers surrounding them who ensure that they’re living a quality, healthy life as they get up in age,” said Sara Yoke, the Public Affairs Officer for the Beckley VA Medical Center.

Cards for Allen can be sent to the following address:

Attn: PAO Sara Yoke

200 Veterans Ave.

Beckley, WV 25801

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 5:15 p.m. on Nov 1, VSP responded to a three-vehicle crash westbound I-64 at the 202-mile...
2 dead, 3 injured in I-64 crash
Chesterfield Car Break-Ins
Car stolen, more than one dozen others rummaged through in Chesterfield neighborhood
A Freeze Warning has been issued for the entire NBC12 viewing area from midnight until 9am...
Season-ending freeze likely Wednesday night into Thursday
Police say the bus driver was cited for following too close.
Chesterfield school bus involved in crash
Police say the suspect was involved in a domestic dispute.
Suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Hanover

Latest News

FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Prosecutor: Former Memphis officer pleads guilty to state and federal charges in Tyre Nichols’ death
FILE - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall listens to a reporter's question following oral...
Alabama can execute inmate with nitrogen gas, state’s highest court says
FILE - Workers toil to clear rail cars that derailed and collapsed a bridge over Interstate 25...
Investigators focus on railway inspection practices after fatal Colorado train derailment
Duane "Keffe D" Davis appears in court Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. Davis has been...
Ex-gang leader charged in Tupac Shakur killing pleads not guilty in Las Vegas
Former President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant, Donald Trump Jr., appears during the...
Trial testimony reveals gambling giant Bally’s paid $60 million to take over Trump’s NYC golf course