Thursday Forecast: A hard freeze this morning, then a steady warmup toward the weekend

No significant rain chances in the next week
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a hard freeze, we stay cool today, climbing into the mid 50s

Thursday: Widespread frost and freeze likely to start the day. Sunny with cooler than average temperatures. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday: Our *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Another frosty start. Mostly sunny with near-normal temperatures. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, high near 70°.

FIRST ALERT: Daylight saving time ENDS overnight as we shift our clocks back one hour

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, high around 70.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness, but any rain chance looks minimal at this point. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

