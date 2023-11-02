Thursday Forecast: A hard freeze this morning, then a steady warmup toward the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a hard freeze, we stay cool today, climbing into the mid 50s

Thursday: Widespread frost and freeze likely to start the day. Sunny with cooler than average temperatures. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday: Our *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Another frosty start. Mostly sunny with near-normal temperatures. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, high near 70°.

FIRST ALERT: Daylight saving time ENDS overnight as we shift our clocks back one hour

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, high around 70.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness, but any rain chance looks minimal at this point. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

