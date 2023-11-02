Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Sheriff’s office searching for suspect in Spotsylvania shooting

Christopher David Williams. Photo provided by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher David Williams. Photo provided by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office(SCSO)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in the area of North Danford Street.

Christopher David Williams is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding, attempted aggravated malicious, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

SCSO announced Thursday, November 2, that deputies were called out around 9:15 p.m. yesterday for a reported shooting. The office says witnesses told deputies a 35-year-old woman had been shot in a vehicle she was a passenger in.

Investigators believe the victim and a male friend were driving to a relative’s home in the Fox Point Subdivision to pick up her infant daughter. At some point during the drive, there was an argument between the relative and the victim in regards to the man she was with not being welcomed at the home. Moments later, the vehicle the victim was in was shot multiple times as it turned onto N. Danford St.

The victim sustained five gunshot wounds to the lower body, which appear to all be nonlife-threatening.

SCSO says Williams is the husband of the victim’s relative.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 5:15 p.m. on Nov 1, VSP responded to a three-vehicle crash westbound I-64 at the 202-mile...
2 dead, 3 injured in I-64 crash
Chesterfield Car Break-Ins
Car stolen, more than one dozen others rummaged through in Chesterfield neighborhood
A Freeze Warning has been issued for the entire NBC12 viewing area from midnight until 9am...
Season-ending freeze likely Wednesday night into Thursday
Police say the bus driver was cited for following too close.
Chesterfield school bus involved in crash
Police say the suspect was involved in a domestic dispute.
Suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Hanover

Latest News

A suspect was arrested on the scene and faces two charges.
2 people injured in Powhatan shooting
The Richmond Folk Festival is moving to Sept. 27-29, 2024, to avoid falling on Yom Kippur.
Richmond Folk Festival will move to September in 2024
NBC12 and Salvation Army are teaming up once again this holiday season to help spread Christmas...
NBC12, Salvation Army team up for the 2023 Angel Tree
Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Wednesday that requires parental notification...
Youngkin: Parents must know about overdoses at schools ‘immediately’