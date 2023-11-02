Route 10 widening project reaches milestone

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Traffic cones and construction have been part of Tosheika Goode’s daily commute to work.

“It’s been crazy with all the construction,” she told NBC12. “We’ve been having to do detours and make U-turns, go way down out of our way and come back around. It’s been really crazy.”

The construction is part of an ongoing expansion project for Route 10, which aims to widen a two-mile stretch of the route from Meadowville to Bermuda Triangle Road to eight lanes. The project also expands Meadowville Road from Route 10 to Hogan’s Alley to six lanes.

The Route 10 widening project reached a milestone as county leaders flipped the switch on a new traffic signal at the intersection of Route 10 and Meadowville Road. The signal started on flash mode on Oct. 23 and then converted to full operation on the evening of Oct. 25.

Route 10 Widening Project (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“It’s significant because it’s the first restricted crossing U-turn, or superstreet concept in the region and in the county and now it’s functioning under signal operation,” said Chessa Walker, director of the Chesterfield Department of Transportation.

Under this superstreet concept, Walker looks to improve traffic flow in this area for years to come.

“There’s about 55,000 vehicles a day on Route 10 right now. It’s projected to be close to 100,000 20 years from now, conservative projections and what the intersection will do is prolong the life of the intersection to accommodate traffic now and 20 years into the future,” she told NBC12.

The widening project started in 2019, but dealt with some delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Being able to maintain staffing through COVID, that really set the schedule back initially,” said Walker. “Major, major impact to the schedule was trying to navigate COVID. Supply chain issues, the contractor has also had to do some rework out there.”

As county leaders look towards the finish line to complete the widening project, Goode said it will take time to get used to the new traffic pattern.

“I pray that it slows down the amount of accidents and the incidents on the road,” Goode told NBC12.

Walker told NBC12 work is underway to pave all eight lanes of traffic along Route 10 between Meadowville and Bermuda Triangle Road. Weather permitting, Walker hopes all eight lanes of traffic will open for drivers by the end of the year.

The overall Route 10 expansion project is expected to be completed by next spring.

To learn more about the Route 10 widening project, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.