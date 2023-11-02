Richmond elementary school sees heat issues through fluctuating temperatures outside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Students at Woodville Elementary School are especially impacted by the back and forth with temperatures as parents tell 12 On Your Side kids were bundled up in the classroom, waiting for the heat to kick in.

Richmond Public Schools admits the air conditioning in the building can be problematic, as the school is one of its older ones. It is drawing attention to the list of schools that need renovations in the city.

A spokesperson for the division provided NBC12 with the following statement:

“Our buildings are older, which means that switching from air to heat isn’t just a simple flick of a switch -- it takes the system time to change over. Since we went from 80 degrees to 30 degrees and we’re due to go back to 70 soon, that makes things a little tricky! We can’t control the weather and are doing our best to make sure everyone is comfortable.”

On top of the heating issues, a power outage hit the school on Thursday, Nov. 2. The division says that is something it is monitoring now.

Fourth district school board member Jonathan Young is now advocating for students out of his area, calling the issue unfair.

“The kids in our facilities are, for example, like at Woodville cold, or immediately preceding that, some experiencing breathing problems because of mold,” Young said.

These problems come down to the fact that buildings in the Richmond Public Schools system are old and need renovation.

Young says the heating systems are not like more modern schools, as there are multiple boilers in the buildings.

“We may have three or four different three or four different boilers and or HVAC units that are working, and if one is deficient, then the entire building may experience real problems,” Young said.

Parents called 12 On Your Side but wanted to remain anonymous. They say their kids are in coats in class, and the building feels cold. It is an issue that resembles the mold problems other schools have seen.

“Our facilities team is going to resolve the problem. But to also be clear, next week, in this old facility, there will be a new issue,” Young said. “All that we can do, absent a major overhaul and door replacement, is to put band-aids on them.”

Young says at the last school board meeting, he proposed that students should be able to switch schools to a more updated one for now. In the past, he has also proposed consolidating buildings because he says right now there are too many in the division with empty seats, mentioning there are schools down the road from Woodville that could have space for its students.

Woodville only has around 200 students. Young acknowledges it is inconvenient for students to move schools in the middle of the year but says parents should have the option if their building is not fit for their child.

Woodville is on the list to get renovated, but it is behind other projects waiting to be done. Young says it could be years before the division gets to it. At a board meeting in September, the board discussed that project and its reconstruction.

“We don’t right now have the capacity to do anything at Woodville until the kids that are in kindergarten will be in middle school,” Young said.

The division says it is doing its best to make sure everyone is comfortable for the time being.

