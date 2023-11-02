Richmond community members concerned about inclement weather shelter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond plans to release a proposal to finalize a permanent inclement weather shelter.

“It will be the actual contracts that we are asking city council to receive and give the chief administrative officer to sign that agreement with the Salvation Army,” said Steve Harms, special assistant to the chief administrative officer.

The shelter is expected to be at the Salvation Army on Chamberlayne Avenue.

It will provide 150 beds all winter long. Once the season ends, the number of beds will drop down to 50 beds through spring, summer and fall.

“Shelter continues after this winter that is what we called the year-round shelter, and family first housing first shelter that is placements in that are based on Priority needs for the entire region,” Harms said

But dozens in this community are fighting against the shelter.

“I’m a business owner, so I get it. We had the shelter close to my business, and we watch people urinate. We watched a lot of things happen,” said one business owner.

Community members expressed concerns that having a shelter in the area could potentially harm nearby businesses.

“We are being steamrolled over. This is not even just about [the] Chamberlayne industrial portal,” said another community member. “This isn’t just about District 3. The taxpayers at the city of Richmond are being steamed rolled right over now because everyone should have an input as to how their tax dollars are being spent.”

The city aims to get this shelter up and running by Dec. 1.

The contracts will be released on Nov. 6 so council members and community members can look them over. The community will have the opportunity to provide feedback. And the council will vote to adopt on Nov. 13.

However, this process is a little too fast for some community members.

They say they are hoping to get more time to give their input.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.