A look inside the building that could be Richmond’s new year-round inclement weather shelter

As temperatures drop, Richmond is working on opening its new inclement weather shelter in partnership with the Salvation Army.
By Emily Yinger
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As temperatures drop, Richmond is working on opening a new inclement weather shelter in partnership with the Salvation Army.

The site would be called the “Center of Hope” and would help get people experiencing homelessness out of bad weather. It would also work to get some people into permanent housing.

The new shelter is set to open at 1900 Chamberlayne Parkway. It’s not ready to open yet, but once it’s up and running, it’ll house up to 150 men and women during cold weather events. It will also be open year-round to serve people during natural disasters and heat surges.

“It will be a no-barrier entry,” said Stephen Batsche, the Executive Director of Program Services for the Salvation Army.

RELATED: Richmond’s temporary inclement weather shelter already seen as an upgrade >

For families who need shelter, the city is working on a plan to make sure they have a place to stay. Before the Chamberlayne Parkway shelter can open up, several logistical things still need to be done, including finishing contract negotiations and hiring staff.

“That’s probably the biggest challenge that we’ll need to do really over the next eight weeks is hiring somewhere between 20-25 people that can staff this 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Batsche explained.

The inclement weather shelter won’t be ready until Dec. 1 at the earliest. In the meantime, the city will have a temporary shelter site open on Broad Street until it can get things up and running with the Salvation Army.

Another section of the Chamberlayne Parkway building will eventually be used as temporary housing for up to 50 single men while working to get them into more permanent housing. That won’t be ready to open until springtime. Once that does open, the number of inclement weather shelter beds being offered will drop to 100.

