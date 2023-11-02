Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond Folk Festival will move to September in 2024

The Richmond Folk Festival is moving to Sept. 27-29, 2024, to avoid falling on Yom Kippur.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary a little earlier than usual next year.

The event is moving to Sept. 27-29 to avoid falling on the Jewish holiday, Yom Kippur.

Organizers say the festival will move back to its normal October weekend in 2025 (Oct. 10-12).

Roughly 200,000 people attend the three-day event on Brown’s Island annually, according to organizers.

