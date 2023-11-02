Chesterfield has cheapest gas prices in greater Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices have been on a steady decline in recent weeks

“Drivers continue to see some nice discounts at the pump,” said AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesman Morgan Dean.

AAA reports the average gas price across the state of Virginia is $3.25/gallon for regular.

In Chesterfield, the average is $3.08. In the City of Richmond the average is $3.20 and in Henrico, the average is $3.22.

There are thousands of gas stations nationwide currently selling regular below $3.00/gallon, according to AAA data out Thursday.

AAA reports the drop in prices due to decreased demand following the busy summer travel season.

“I think with some of the lower demand, we’re also seeing increased surplus in some areas. Not guaranteed to be every area out there, but it’s not as busy as it usually is during the summer season,” said Dean. “Steady oil prices are also helping to keep prices lower.”

Another reason for lower prices can be a gas station’s proximity to large wholesale clubs that sell gasoline, such as Sam’s Club, Costco and BJ’s. Gas stations clustered near those stores tend to keep their prices lower to match the competition.

“This area where we’re here probably has a lot to do with the membership business back behind here, BJ’s, selling for less,” said Dean. “Some of the stations behind it are matching that price to get people to come in the door. And that’s why we’re seeing several stations all in a row here with lower prices than some of the stations even a couple of blocks up the road.”

The cheaper prices are attractive to customers, with some driving the extra mile to save money.

India ChyNa Bell lives in the City of Richmond but drove all the way to Dash-In in Chesterfield to get her gas today.

“Dash-In is the only one with the cheapest gas, so I had to come here,” said Bell. “I came here last week. I actually live all the way, 30-something minutes, away from here.”

Rico Morgan made a stop at Dash-In Thursday during a visit from New York.

“New York prices are so much higher,” said Morgan. “I came here because the gas is very reasonable, very cheap, very clean station.”

AAA reports the cheapest average gas prices in the country right now are in Texas, followed by Georgia and Mississippi.

The averages in those states are all around $2.93/gallon for regular. And there are some stations in Texas offering gas for less than $2.00/gallon.

AAA offers this online resource to check average gas prices nationwide and in your city.

GasBuddy can also tell you where the cheapest gas is near you, including the station name and address.

