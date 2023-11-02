Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Britney Spears’ childhood home is up for sale

The home has 2,300 square feet of living space. (Source: zillow.com)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Britney Spears’ childhood home is on the market.

The property in Kentwood, Louisiana has been listed for $1.2 million – a 336% increase from when it was last sold just two years ago.

The house last sold for $275,000 in February 2021.

According to the real estate listing, the home has 2,300 square feet of living space. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The listing calls it a “piece of pop culture history” featuring Spears’ original dance studio and home furnishings.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 5:15 p.m. on Nov 1, VSP responded to a three-vehicle crash westbound I-64 at the 202-mile...
2 dead, 3 injured in I-64 crash
Chesterfield Car Break-Ins
Car stolen, more than one dozen others rummaged through in Chesterfield neighborhood
A Freeze Warning has been issued for the entire NBC12 viewing area from midnight until 9am...
Season-ending freeze likely Wednesday night into Thursday
Police say the bus driver was cited for following too close.
Chesterfield school bus involved in crash
Police say the suspect was involved in a domestic dispute.
Suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Hanover

Latest News

FILE - Varieties of disposable flavored electronic cigarette devices manufactured by EB Design,...
Vaping by high school students dropped this year, says US report
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli armored personnel carriers move...
Pressure rises on Israel to pause fighting and ease siege as battles intensify near Gaza City
Target is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for $25.
Target serves up $25 Thanksgiving meal
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Prosecutor: Former Memphis officer pleads guilty to state and federal charges in Tyre Nichols’ death
Alzheimer's Association: Remember to practice self-care during National Family Caregivers Month