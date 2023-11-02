2 people injured in Powhatan shooting

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A man was arrested Wednesday night after two people were injured in a shooting in the 2000 block of Ballsville Road in Powhatan.

The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the shooting around 5:30 p.m.

Tony Lewis Taliaferro, 62, was arrested on the scene and charged with maliciously shooting another and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“The victims and the person in custody are known to each other and preliminary investigation indicates this is an isolated incident with no threat to the surrounding community,” the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

