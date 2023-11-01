Wednesday Forecast: Sunny, Breezy and chilly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The sunshine returns today but it’ll stay chilly with a brisk North breeze.

Wednesday:Sunny, breezy and staying chilly. Highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Widespread frost and freeze likely in the morning. Sunny. Lows near 30, mid to upper 20s in rural locations, highs in the mid 50s.

Friday: Another frosty start. Mostly sunny with near normal temperatures. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, high around 70

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a low chance of a few showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 10%)

