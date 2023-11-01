Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Wednesday Forecast: Sunny, Breezy and chilly

Rain chances slim to none through the weekend
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The sunshine returns today but it’ll stay chilly with a brisk North breeze.

Wednesday:Sunny, breezy and staying chilly. Highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Widespread frost and freeze likely in the morning. Sunny. Lows near 30, mid to upper 20s in rural locations, highs in the mid 50s.

Friday: Another frosty start. Mostly sunny with near normal temperatures. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, high around 70

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a low chance of a few showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
A widespread killing freeze is expected across much of central Virginia Wednesday night into...
Freeze expected across central Virginia Wednesday night into Thursday morning
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL...
Broncos blast Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ after beating Chiefs in surprising victory
611 train resumes Virginia Scenic Railway excursions
Chesterfield Car Break-Ins
Car stolen, more than one dozen others rummaged through in Chesterfield neighborhood

Latest News

Frost or freeze potential tonight, Wednesday night, and Thursday night.
Forecast: Spotty light showers possible this evening, decreasing clouds overnight
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Decreasing clouds overnight, cold start Wednesday
Here's a look at your Halloween afternoon weather forecast
Halloween Afternoon Weather
Share with us, your Halloween decorations!
First Alert: Chilly with light rain on Halloween