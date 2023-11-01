Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Tyler Christopher, ‘General Hospital’ and ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor dies at age 50

Tyler Christopher poses in the pressroom with the award for outstanding lead actor for General...
Tyler Christopher poses in the pressroom with the award for outstanding lead actor for General Hospital at the 43rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel on Sunday, May 1, 2016, in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Daytime Emmy-winning soap opera star Tyler Christopher has died at age 50.

Christopher died Tuesday morning, according to his representative.

Christopher’s “General Hospital” co-star Maurice Bernard said on social media he died after suffering a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.

Bernard said Christopher was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment, and openly talked about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol.

Christopher portrayed Nikolas Cassadine on “General Hospital” on and off from 1996 to 2016. He is also known for playing Stefan Dimera on “Days of Our Lives” in 2018 and 2019.

Over his career, he was nominated for five daytime Emmy awards and won two of them.

Christopher died just 11 days before his 51st birthday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
23-year-old man killed, woman injured in Richmond shooting
611 train resumes Virginia Scenic Railway excursions
Back in March, the company that manufactures Monopoly announced Richmond would receive it's own...
New edition of MONOPOLY featuring Richmond unveiled
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man dies after getting thrown from car in Hanover crash

Latest News

Texas Rangers' Travis Jankowski, right, celebrates with Leody Taveras (3) after both scored...
Semien’s 5 RBIs, Seager’s home run lead Rangers over Diamondbacks 11-7 for 3-1 World Series lead
Hundreds of people turn out to Hopewell's annual Trunk or Treat
City of Hopewell hosts annual Trunk or Treat
Halloween is full of plenty of candy and plenty of costumes, especially at Hopewell’s annual...
City of Hopewell hosts annual Trunk or Treat
Francis Lopez douses flames with a bucket of water as a wildfire called the Highland Fire burns...
Southern California wildfire prompts evacuation order for thousands as Santa Ana winds fuel flames