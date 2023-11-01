‘Tis the season: Holiday happenings around Central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The leaves are falling, and the air is cooler, which means the 2023 holiday season is almost here.
Here’s a list of fun holiday activities happening around Central Virginia through the end of the year.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 1
- Angel Tree adoptions begin at various locations
FRIDAY, NOV. 3
- Christmas Craftmen’s Classic Art and Craft Festival 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 4
- Christmas Craftmen’s Classic Art and Craft Festival 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
SUNDAY, NOV. 5
- Christmas Craftmen’s Classic Art and Craft Festival 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOV. 17
- Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights - 4 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Kings Dominion Winterfest begins - 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV 18
- Ashland Light up the Tracks Celebration - 5 p.m. 7 p.m.
- Illuminated Costume Contest - 5 p.m. 7 p.m.
SUNDAY, NOV. 19
- Olde Time Holiday Parade - 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOV. 24
- 45th Annual Model Road Show (Science Museum of Virginia)
SUNDAY, NOV. 26
TUESDAY, NOV. 28
- The Hip Hop Nutcracker - 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29
FRIDAY, DEC. 1
- ELF in Concert - 7 p.m.
- Maymont Merry Market - 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 2
- The Cultural Arts Center 25th annual tree lighting - 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Maymont Merry Market, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Ashland Christmas Market - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- RVA Illuminates (17th Street Market) - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Dominion Energy Christmas Parade - 10 a.m.
- JINKX and DELA Holiday Show - 8 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 5
- Cirque Musica - 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 8
- Richmond Ballet - The Nutcracker - 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 9
- CarMax Tacky Light Run - 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 12
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas - 7 p.m.
SATURDAY DEC. 16
- Gingerbread Bash 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
SUNDAY DEC. 17
