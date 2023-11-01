Your Money with Carlson Financial
Suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Hanover

Police say the suspect was involved in a domestic dispute.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a nearly ten-mile pursuit of a suspect that ended in Hanover Tuesday night.

“The pursuit began in the area of Marlin Drive and Nine Mile Road. The pursuit ended on Interstate I 295 just north of Pole Green Road in Hanover County where the suspect was taken into custody,” Henrico Police said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

