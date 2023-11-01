Suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Hanover

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a nearly ten-mile pursuit of a suspect that ended in Hanover Tuesday night.

“The pursuit began in the area of Marlin Drive and Nine Mile Road. The pursuit ended on Interstate I 295 just north of Pole Green Road in Hanover County where the suspect was taken into custody,” Henrico Police said.

Police says the suspect was involved in a domestic dispute.

