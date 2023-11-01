Surplus tactical gear donated by Virginia sheriff’s to be shipped to Israel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Volunteers loaded more than a million dollars worth of gear onto a truck -outside the attorney general’s office Wednesday morning in downtown Richmond.

The gear was donated by police and sheriff’s departments from across Virginia and is headed to help those in Israel as the war continues in the Middle East.

“A moment, I think, where real moral clarity is needed. And we’re proud to stand with those who are right now working to save lives at this moment,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “And really, really honored by all the sheriffs that partnered with us around the state. Close to 30 sheriffs provided over, or close to, a thousand bulletproof vests, over 150 protective plating, helmets and other protective gear, so I think this is a great moment.“

They collected more than 1,000 vests and other tactical gear.

Christian and Jewish volunteers came to help load the truck. That truck is en route to New Jersey, where donations will be moved onto pallets before it’s loaded onto a plane in New York before flying to Israel.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.