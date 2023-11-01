Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Shelter-in-place underway at Washington & Lee

Washington Hall at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va.
Washington Hall at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A shelter-in-place is underway at Washington & Lee University in Lexington, according to the university’s Facebook page.

The page says law enforcement is on scene investigating reports of a possible threat to the campus, but that “Law enforcement has confirmed no active violence on campus at this time. Investigation ongoing. Out of abundance of caution, continue to shelter in place.”

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
A Freeze Warning has been issued for the entire NBC12 viewing area from midnight until 9am...
Season-ending freeze likely tonight
Chesterfield Car Break-Ins
Car stolen, more than one dozen others rummaged through in Chesterfield neighborhood
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL...
Broncos blast Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ after beating Chiefs in surprising victory
611 train resumes Virginia Scenic Railway excursions

Latest News

Chesterfield police confirmed a school bus was involved in a crash with two other cars.
Chesterfield school bus involved in crash
Salvation Army Angel Tree adoptions begin Nov. 1.
Salvation Army Angel Tree adoptions begin today
Police say the bus driver was cited for following too close.
Chesterfield school bus involved in crash
Tuesday marked the first day of the Salvation Army Angel Tree.
Salvation Army Angel Tree adoptions begin