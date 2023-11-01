Shelter-in-place underway at Washington & Lee

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A shelter-in-place is underway at Washington & Lee University in Lexington, according to the university’s Facebook page.

The page says law enforcement is on scene investigating reports of a possible threat to the campus, but that “Law enforcement has confirmed no active violence on campus at this time. Investigation ongoing. Out of abundance of caution, continue to shelter in place.”

