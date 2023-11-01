Richmond’s temporary inclement weather shelter already seen as an upgrade

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The cold temperatures have the city of Richmond opening its emergency weather shelter now.

The space off of East Broad Street is a bit different than the situation last winter. Still, it is only temporary as the city works to open a site off Chamberlayne Avenue in the Salvation Army’s building. One city councilor calls the set-up an upgrade to last year’s makeshift centers.

“It is a blessing to have an inclement weather shelter available right now in the city of Richmond,” Councilor Stephanie Lynch said.

Lynch says the site off East Broad has cots, blankets, food and showers. The city is working to make those resources available at the coming shelter, too, having it as a housing resource center as well.

“A lot of our individuals coming in off the street don’t have access to shower or are getting their hygiene needs taken care of,” Lynch said. “So that’s a huge plus, an advantage for this.”

The site off of Broad is temporary, but it opened fast. Lynch says last year, shelters did not open their doors until mid-November, with some holding off until January. Another big difference is the site’s central location in downtown Richmond.

Last year, a “scattered” model of different shelters proved to be a bit more difficult to organize.

“Certainly, what we have heard is that because of that connectivity, and that closeness with the city, there are folks that are getting some of those needs getting taken care of in a quicker manner than if they were in a shelter not affiliated with the city,” Lynch said.

Lynch says the site can hold at least 60 people, as that’s what they saw Tuesday, Oct. 31 night. She says right now, there is no exact capacity, as the city tries to be flexible to meet the needs of people, given the growing number of people experiencing homelessness in Richmond.

“We do not have an exact capacity number because the city is working with its fire marshals to try and flex and adapt to the needs of the folks that show up in that moment,” Lynch said.

The agency Homeward recorded an 8.7% increase in homelessness this past summer in comparison to last. It is open to single men and women, as well as a limited number of families.

“It is no secret, and you can see it on our streets, that the recession and economic hard times has already fallen on those who were already kind of living at that brink of the poverty level,” Lynch said. “The need isn’t going away, and we’re trying to do everything that we can as a locality to prepare for that and to care for those that may be left out in the cold.”

A growing problem as the city waits to open a new inclement weather shelter off at 1900 Chamberlayne Avenue.

City leaders are holding a meeting and giving an update on the Homeless Services Plan on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. at that address, which is hoped to be an Inclement Weather Shelter, a housing resource center and a shelter to give beds.

Councilwoman Ann-Frances Lambert is conducting the meeting.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.