‘It was a total surprise!’ Fan at JMU football game uses creative sign to tell mom she’s pregnant

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A James Madison graduate had a unique way of telling her mom she’s expecting a baby.

Prior to Saturday night’s football game against Old Dominion, Margo Savage-Morrison made the trip from Virginia Beach to Harrisonburg for JMU’s homecoming game. However, during the pregame tailgate with her friends, she wasn’t participating in the festivities, partly because she’s three months pregnant.

“They figured it out pretty quickly,” said Savage-Morrison when talking about her friends. “We told our friends at the tailgate.”

With the game being nationally televised on ESPNU, Savage-Morrison made the decision to create a sign for her mom announcing her pregnancy. The goal was to grab the attention of ESPN cameras so the sign could make it on TV while Margo’s parents were watching the game.

Creative signs are nothing new for Savage-Morrison. When ESPN’s College GameDay first made the trip to Harrisonburg in 2015, Savage-Morrison was in Spain. However, she was not going to miss the special occasion. Savage-Morrison made a GoFundMe account so she could fly into Harrisonburg.

“I made a sign, ‘I came from Spain for this game,’” said Savage-Morrison as she retold the moment she made it on College GameDay. “It’s kind of been a running joke from my friends since then, ‘What’s your next sign going to be?’”

That’s when Savage-Morrison decided her recent pregnancy was the time to make the next sign. As the Dukes took the field to a record-setting crowd at Bridgeforth Stadium, Savage-Morrison held the sign proud. The sign read, “Hey Mom! Guess what? I’m pregnant with baby number 2!”

While ESPNU showed the sign during the game broadcast, Jackie Savage, Margo’s mom, actually wasn’t watching the game because she was babysitting her grandson, Margo’s two year old son.

“I was putting him to bed so I wasn’t watching it when it happened,” said Jackie. “Margo sent me a text, ‘Were you watching the game?’ Did you see my sign?’ I’m like, ‘No?’

Margo then sent a picture holding the sign to Jackie, to which Jackie was totally surprised.

During the first quarter, Margo said she started receiving text messages from friends, saying they saw her holding the sign and congratulating her on the pregnancy.

Margo and her husband don’t know the gender of the baby yet. However, if it’s a girl, they’re already leaning toward one name in particular.

“If we end up having a girl, we’ve chosen the name Madison,” said Margo.

And with the pregnancy announced at a James Madison football game, it’d only be fitting.

