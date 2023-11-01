Your Money with Carlson Financial
Floyd Festival back in 2024 with changes

By Amaiya Howard
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People were disappointed to hear about the cancellation of the annual Floyd Festival this year. After nearly 22 years, Floyd Fest 2024 Horizon will be in its new forever home at Festival Park.

“The venue itself is fully come to life, we have roads, we have bridges, we have our first stage being built. So, it’s a beautiful, beautiful thing to come to reality,” said FloydFest COO Sam Calhoun.

Tickets went on sale at noon Wednesday. Calhoun said only 30% of ticket sales are available for purchase.

“We were very blessed to have 70% of our patrons roll over their tickets from FloydFest 23 Forever to Floyd Fest 24 Horizon,” stated Calhoun.

Calhoun added they reviewed critiques given about the location of campsites.

“What we achieved by buying this new piece of land was that we eradicated all sight loss and eradicated all side shuttles. So everyone’s going to be able to bring together onto one site, which is going to be incredible,” added Calhoun.

This new venue comes with new developments for patrons, including a higher viewing deck.

“In the back of it’s going to be a stage, there’s gonna be a bar in the center, and we’re gonna have room for about 600 patrons at a time on this expansive viewing deck that overlooks the entire property and all the mountains of flood County,” explained Calhoun.

There will be kids’ activities, quality food and a whole lot of music.

“We have seven stages, we’re going to have almost 100 bands performing on those seven-plus stages, if you will, that stretches over five days,” assured Calhoun.

Although Wednesday was the initial launch, Calhoun says they will have five more announcements in the future.

“After two decades it became an annual event that they go to every single year, that they bring their families to; the families grow up, the children grew up in it,” exclaimed Calhoun. “Our goal is to continue this for 20, 30, 40 years. And now we have this forever home that we’re able to do that.”

The festival takes place July 24 through 28, 2024.

