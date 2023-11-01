Día de los Muertos display raises awareness about domestic violence

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Inside the Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center off Hull Street Road, an altar stands to commemorate Día de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead.

Dia de los Muertos (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

The display is part of a tradition honoring loved ones who have passed, but the Chesterfield nonprofit is taking a different approach with the display to honor those who have lost their lives to domestic violence.

“Each day, we are adding different stuff to the altar to try to make our people we lost feel remembered,” said Elvira de la Cruz, CEO and senior advocate of Latinos at Virginia Empowerment Center. “It is very important for us that we are commemorating the people who have lost their lives at the hands of the violence.”

Dia de los Muertos (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Through this annual tradition, the nonprofit hopes to raise awareness about domestic violence.

“Our altar have pictures of people who live in domestic violence and people who were killed in those incidents,” said Cruz. “If you’re living in an unsafe situation, if you feel unsafe at home, or somebody is abusing you, there is help available.”

Dia de los Muertos (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

In 2008, Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center was established as a grassroots organization tackling issues impacting the Latino community. One decade later, the organization started its work to serve victims of domestic violence.

Through this display, the nonprofit wants to extend a helping hand to those in need.

“We want people from the Latino community to see something that they see and recognize and to be able to create these conversations about what is domestic violence, what is sexual violence, what are the consequences,” said Cruz.

Dia de los Muertos (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Cruz also wants the altar to remind you that you’re not alone.

“It doesn’t matter if you speak English or not; we have a 24/7 hotline where you can call, and they’re going to answer the phone in your language,” she said. “They’re going to be able to understand where you’re coming from, and also, they’re going to be able to help you navigate the system so you can get the help that you need.”

Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center plans to host a Día de los Muertos event on Nov. 2 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to raise awareness about domestic violence and support survivors and their families.

The event will be held at the Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center, located at 9513 Hull Street Rd, Suite B in North Chesterfield.

The Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center also has a 24/7 hotline for victims of domestic violence throughout Virginia. The hotline is (888)-969-1825.

For more information about Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center and resources, click here.

