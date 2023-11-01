The Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic returns this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Craftman’s Christmas Classic Arts and Craft Festival is returning to the Richmond Raceway for its 44th year this weekend.

Voted as the BEST show of its kind in Virginia, hundreds of artists and craftsmen from more than 20 states were selected to showcase their work at the festival. Participating artists and artisans make all items.

Festival planners say many exhibitors welcome custom work. Some artisan specialties include contemporary, traditional, functional, whimsical and decorative treatments of pottery, fine art, glass, jewelry, baskets, weaving, clothing, furniture, sculpture, photography, wood and much more.

Don’t worry either if you get hungry because some are selling specialty foods.

The Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic will be held at Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. The days and hours are as follows:

Friday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $1 for children ages 6-12. Admission is good all three days with a Free Return Pass. Advance tickets can be bought here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.