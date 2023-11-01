Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

The Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic returns this weekend

The festival returns Nov. 3, 4 and 5 this year.
The festival returns Nov. 3, 4 and 5 this year.(The Craftsmen's Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Craftman’s Christmas Classic Arts and Craft Festival is returning to the Richmond Raceway for its 44th year this weekend.

Voted as the BEST show of its kind in Virginia, hundreds of artists and craftsmen from more than 20 states were selected to showcase their work at the festival. Participating artists and artisans make all items.

Festival planners say many exhibitors welcome custom work. Some artisan specialties include contemporary, traditional, functional, whimsical and decorative treatments of pottery, fine art, glass, jewelry, baskets, weaving, clothing, furniture, sculpture, photography, wood and much more.

Don’t worry either if you get hungry because some are selling specialty foods.

The Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic will be held at Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. The days and hours are as follows:

  • Friday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $1 for children ages 6-12. Admission is good all three days with a Free Return Pass. Advance tickets can be bought here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
A Freeze Warning has been issued for the entire NBC12 viewing area from midnight until 9am...
Season-ending freeze likely tonight
Chesterfield Car Break-Ins
Car stolen, more than one dozen others rummaged through in Chesterfield neighborhood
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL...
Broncos blast Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ after beating Chiefs in surprising victory
611 train resumes Virginia Scenic Railway excursions

Latest News

NBC12 and Salvation Army are teaming up once again this holiday season to help spread Christmas...
NBC12, Salvation Army team up for the 2023 Angel Tree
Here's a list of fun holiday activities happening around Central Virginia through the end of...
‘Tis the season: Holiday happenings around Central Va.
The block party is happening on Nov. 11 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Connor's Heroes & Virago Spirits Block Party happening Nov. 11
The Queen of Clean gives tips on how to remove gum from your clothes.
Queen of Clean: How to remove gum from clothing