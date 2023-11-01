Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

City of Petersburg testing out speed cameras

Speed cameras set up by Petersburg High School and Appomattox Regional Governor’s School.
Petersburg police hoping new speed cameras will prompt drivers to slow down.
By Sarah Chakales
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - City of Petersburg police want drivers to slow down in busy school zones.

There are speed cameras set up on Johnson Road near Petersburg High School and on Washington Street near Appomattox Regional Governor’s School to monitor passing vehicles.

Any vehicle caught going more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit will trigger the speed camera to take a photo and video of the speeding violator, which will be mailed to them, along with a fine.

The cameras are still in the trial phase, so they are only issuing warnings to drivers caught speeding at the moment.

Actual tickets will start going out in mid-November, said Kemi Okeowo, Communications Director for City of Petersburg Police.

“Since we’ve had the cameras up, we’ve been noticing that our community members have also been noticing,” said Okeowo. “We haven’t noticed any significant changes yet. However, we are optimistic about what these will provide.”

She said police issued more than 50 speeding tickets in September at the locations where the cameras have now been placed, and there were more than a half dozen accidents.

“So these first two cameras that have been implemented are just the first two. So if we do see positive results, it is possible that we may implement them in other areas, as well,” said Okeowo.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
A Freeze Warning has been issued for the entire NBC12 viewing area from midnight until 9am...
Season-ending freeze likely Wednesday night into Thursday
Chesterfield Car Break-Ins
Car stolen, more than one dozen others rummaged through in Chesterfield neighborhood
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL...
Broncos blast Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ after beating Chiefs in surprising victory
611 train resumes Virginia Scenic Railway excursions

Latest News

The Salvation Army will start accepting gifts for angels on Nov. 6.
Salvation Army's Angel Tree to start accepting gifts next week
Salvation Army Angel Tree adoptions begin Nov. 1.
Salvation Army Angel Tree adoptions begin today
Chesterfield police confirmed a school bus was involved in a crash with two other cars.
Chesterfield school bus involved in crash
Over 4,000 people are expected to be a part of the Angel Tree adoptions.
Salvation Army Angel Tree adoptions spread across 16 localities
At 5:15 p.m. on Nov 1, VSP responded to a three-vehicle crash westbound I-64 at the 202-mile...
2 dead, 3 injured in I-64 crash