City of Petersburg testing out speed cameras

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - City of Petersburg police want drivers to slow down in busy school zones.

There are speed cameras set up on Johnson Road near Petersburg High School and on Washington Street near Appomattox Regional Governor’s School to monitor passing vehicles.

Any vehicle caught going more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit will trigger the speed camera to take a photo and video of the speeding violator, which will be mailed to them, along with a fine.

The cameras are still in the trial phase, so they are only issuing warnings to drivers caught speeding at the moment.

Actual tickets will start going out in mid-November, said Kemi Okeowo, Communications Director for City of Petersburg Police.

“Since we’ve had the cameras up, we’ve been noticing that our community members have also been noticing,” said Okeowo. “We haven’t noticed any significant changes yet. However, we are optimistic about what these will provide.”

She said police issued more than 50 speeding tickets in September at the locations where the cameras have now been placed, and there were more than a half dozen accidents.

“So these first two cameras that have been implemented are just the first two. So if we do see positive results, it is possible that we may implement them in other areas, as well,” said Okeowo.

