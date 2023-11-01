City of Hopewell hosts annual Trunk or Treat

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Halloween is full of plenty of candy and plenty of costumes, especially at Hopewell’s annual Trunk or Treat event!

City workers decorated their trunks with different themes, from Barbie to Jurassic Park to a haunted tent! One trick-or-treater told NBC12 that his favorite part of the event was getting candy, and his favorite trunk was with the dinosaur.

“Every kid loves Jurassic Park!” Cayden exclaimed.

From 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., families could come and go as they please to let their kids trick or treat in the city’s Municipal Building’s parking lot. There was live music, bouncy houses, a food truck, and, of course - a lot of great costumes and candy.

This free, family-friendly event helps ensure young kids stay safe during the night-time tradition of trick or treating.

The city employee who made the haunted tent says she loves that trunk or treat in a parking lot because it’s a safer environment than walking in dark neighborhoods.

According to the Children’s Safety Network, on average, over two times as many child pedestrians die on Halloween compared to any other day.

“It’s the best thing ever. I’m a mother of four a grandmother of right now four, five, almost five. I want the best for the kids,” said Heike Pulumbo with the development department in the City of Hopewell.

