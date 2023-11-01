Chesterfield school bus involved in crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield police confirmed a school bus was involved in a crash with two other cars.

Officials say the crash happened at the intersection of Robious Road and Evon Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1. The collision involved the school bus and two other cars.

Police say one driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. One student also reported an injury and was taken to the hospital by a parent.

The bus driver was cited for following too close to other vehicles.

