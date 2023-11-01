Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

2 dead, 3 injured in I-64 crash

At 5:15 p.m. on Nov 1, VSP responded to a three-vehicle crash westbound I-64 at the 202-mile...
At 5:15 p.m. on Nov 1, VSP responded to a three-vehicle crash westbound I-64 at the 202-mile marker.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia State Police say two people have died and three others are in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

At 5:15 p.m. on Nov 1, VSP responded to a three-vehicle crash westbound I-64 at the 202-mile marker.

Police say a 2018 Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on I-64 when it crossed the median into oncoming traffic westbound I-64.

The Elantra struck the rear driver’s side of a 2010 Lexus RX350. It then continued to hit a 2023 Infinity QX60 head-on.

At this time, two people have been confirmed deceased at the scene, and three others have been transported to the hospital.

This crash is still under investigation, and next of kin has not been made to family members yet.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
A Freeze Warning has been issued for the entire NBC12 viewing area from midnight until 9am...
Season-ending freeze likely Wednesday night into Thursday
Chesterfield Car Break-Ins
Car stolen, more than one dozen others rummaged through in Chesterfield neighborhood
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL...
Broncos blast Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ after beating Chiefs in surprising victory
611 train resumes Virginia Scenic Railway excursions

Latest News

The Salvation Army will start accepting gifts for angels on Nov. 6.
Salvation Army's Angel Tree to start accepting gifts next week
Chesterfield police confirmed a school bus was involved in a crash with two other cars.
Chesterfield school bus involved in crash
Salvation Army Angel Tree adoptions begin Nov. 1.
Salvation Army Angel Tree adoptions begin today
Over 4,000 people are expected to be a part of the Angel Tree adoptions.
Salvation Army Angel Tree adoptions spread across 16 localities
Donations from local Virginia sheriffs being collected to send to Israel.
Surplus tactical gear donated by Virginia sheriff’s to be shipped to Israel