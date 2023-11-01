2 dead, 3 injured in I-64 crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia State Police say two people have died and three others are in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

At 5:15 p.m. on Nov 1, VSP responded to a three-vehicle crash westbound I-64 at the 202-mile marker.

Police say a 2018 Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on I-64 when it crossed the median into oncoming traffic westbound I-64.

The Elantra struck the rear driver’s side of a 2010 Lexus RX350. It then continued to hit a 2023 Infinity QX60 head-on.

At this time, two people have been confirmed deceased at the scene, and three others have been transported to the hospital.

This crash is still under investigation, and next of kin has not been made to family members yet.

