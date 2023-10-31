Youngkin announces executive order to combat antisemitism

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced an executive order to combat antisemitism in Virginia.

Youngkin issued Executive Directive Six on Tuesday after seeing an uptick in reports of anti-religious bigotry after the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel earlier this month.

The governor’s office says this executive directive would create a plan to coordinate with educational institutions and law enforcement agencies to combat threats of violence against Jewish people and other religious communities.

“Hatred, intolerance, and antisemitism have no place in Virginia. As Governor, the safety and security of all Virginians is my paramount concern. Virginia is the birthplace of the freedom of religion in America, and protecting the community centers and houses of worship of the Jewish people is paramount. But this commitment extends to all religions, including those of the Muslim faith, who are increasingly concerned about backlash,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

In May, Youngkin signed a new law training first responders, educators, and other public servants on how to respond to antisemitism and prevent hate crimes.

