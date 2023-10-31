Volunteers help with tactical gear donations to send to civilian first responders in Israel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Under fluorescent lights in the basement of the Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office, roughly 20 volunteers lifted, counted, packed and meticulously recorded hundreds of items of tactical gear on Monday.

The gear is part of donations delivered by at least 14 sheriff’s offices across Virginia.

Twelve more counties have also pledged to donate surplus tactical gear, and there are four more that are still assessing what they can offer, according to the attorney general’s office.

The volunteers wished to remain anonymous but shared personal stories off camera of their loved ones in Israel dealing with the stress of war.

As of Monday morning, the attorney general’s office said it had received 55 armor plates, 48 helmets, 519 protective vests, 25 backpacks for water, and 15 gas masks.

“What we’ve got here, it surprised us,” said Bob Marcellus, one of the lead organizers. “We’ve got ballistic helmets coming in. We’ve got tactical flashlights. We’ve got kneepads and things like that. We’ve even got some brand-new vests. I’ve got to figure out which county that’s coming from, but they’re in very good condition. Everything is in top quality condition that we call level 3 or level 4 armor, so it stops the rough stuff.”

Marcellus had the original idea to ask local law enforcement departments to donate their surplus tactical gear to send to civilians in Israel. His first donations came from Powhatan and Goochland counties.

Miyares fueled the effort by expanding the request statewide. And leaders in the Jewish community are coordinating the logistics of getting all of the donations to Israel.

“As a rabbi, I’m - relatively speaking - well connected,” said Rabbi Dovid Asher of Keneseth Beth Israel. “And rabbis and lay leaders from around the country have been mobilizing on Whatsapp and other social media platforms, and just word of mouth, trying to do what we can. Because this is the worst atrocity since the Holocaust, and we all want to make sure that our response is as strong as it can possibly be.”

Through his connections, Asher managed to get a plane donated to transport the pallets of heavy gear to Israel.

“There is someone who has air transport as part of their company, as part of their operations, and they were able to make sure that we have it for our usage because this is going to women whose husbands are off at war, and they need bulletproof vests because they’re doing patrols in their areas in a dangerous conflict zone,” said Asher.

Marcellus got emotional when he described the response that he’s received from Israelis on the front line.

“The word is getting out to the average person, Israeli,” said Marcellus, adding that he has received unsolicited calls and texts from people standing on the front line. “I’ve heard this when I’m on the phone with them, bombs going off – and they’re saying ‘thank you, ‘thank you, Virginia,’” said Marcellus.

“We’re going to make sure that the first responders who are in a war have the protection that they need,” said Asher.

Supplies are expected to reach them as soon as this week.

Once final donations are dropped off and sorted, a police escort will take the donations to an undisclosed launch point on Wednesday.

From there, they will then be transferred onto pallets and loaded on the plane.

Upon arrival in Israel, there will be people waiting to receive and disperse the tactical supplies to the civilian first responders and kibbutzes most in need, said organizers.

