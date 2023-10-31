‘She just inspires me’: Woman turns volunteering into a lifestyle

LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Caring for others in need isn’t listed as one of the 10 Commandments, but one could argue Michelle Bell has added that principle to the list.

“I love it, I love it. I love people and I love helping and seeing the smiles on the families’ faces and the thank you’s,” Bell said.

Bell works overtime at United Methodist Baptist Church in Lawrenceville to provide meals to families across Brunswick County, helping up to 600 households struggling to put food on the table.

Bell, not needing a reminder from the classic bracelet, always follows through on the big question: WWJD?

“I mean, she’s everywhere. She cleans houses. She works at the senior center over in another part of the county. She delivers food to shut-in and disabled individuals,” said JoAnn Edmonds, who nominated Michelle for NBC12′s Acts of Kindness award.

Watch the moment Michelle was surprised with the award:

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.