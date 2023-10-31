‘She just inspires me’: Woman turns volunteering into a lifestyle

By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Caring for others in need isn’t listed as one of the 10 Commandments, but one could argue Michelle Bell has added that principle to the list.

“I love it, I love it. I love people and I love helping and seeing the smiles on the families’ faces and the thank you’s,” Bell said.

Bell works overtime at United Methodist Baptist Church in Lawrenceville to provide meals to families across Brunswick County, helping up to 600 households struggling to put food on the table.

Bell, not needing a reminder from the classic bracelet, always follows through on the big question: WWJD?

“I mean, she’s everywhere. She cleans houses. She works at the senior center over in another part of the county. She delivers food to shut-in and disabled individuals,” said JoAnn Edmonds, who nominated Michelle for NBC12′s Acts of Kindness award.

Watch the moment Michelle was surprised with the award:

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Chesterfield Car Break-Ins

Car stolen, more than one dozen others rummaged through in Chesterfield neighborhood

Updated: moments ago
|
By Desiree Montilla
Chesterfield Police believe the truck was stolen sometime overnight on Oct. 30.

State

In May, Gov. Youngkin signed a new law training first responders, educators, and other public...

Youngkin announces executive order to combat antisemitism

Updated: moments ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom and Sarah Chakales
The governor’s office says this executive directive would create a plan to coordinate with educational institutions and law enforcement agencies to combat threats of violence.

Acts of Kindness

Caring for others in need isn’t listed as one of the 10 Commandments, but one could argue...

‘She just inspires me’: Woman turns volunteering into a lifestyle

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Caring for others in need isn’t listed as one of the 10 Commandments, but one could argue Michelle Bell has added that principle to the list.

News

Thousands of Virginians mistakenly removed from the voter rolls have now been reinstated.

3,400 voters reinstated following mishap, ACLU demands transparency

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Thousands of Virginians mistakenly removed from the voter rolls have now been reinstated.

Latest News

State

(FILE)

Nonprofit gives books to families in their native languages

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Keagan Hughes
The nonprofit Book Baskets is looking for new or used books in a variety of languages for people across the community.

Crime

Robert Walker mugshot

Retired law enforcement officer sentenced for trying to solicit undercover deputy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Robert Steven Walker, 66, was charged with ten counts of using a computer to solicit a child.

Crime

(Top) Alfonza Jeffers, Dagoberto Lopez, Hector Lopez. (Bottom) Lamar Williams, Jamie Rowland

ATF offering reward after five murdered in Sampson County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The reward of up to $10,000 is being offered by the ATF.

News

Here’s a look at what our reporters on working on today.

First Look: What NBC12 reporters are covering on Oct. 31

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here’s a look at what our reporters on working on today.

Watching Your Wallet

‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year

‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rachel DePompa
So-called phantom debt schemes have cost consumers millions of dollars over the years. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa talks to the CFPB about how you can avoid falling victim.

Watching Your Wallet

‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|