Retired law enforcement officer sentenced for trying to solicit undercover deputy

Robert Walker mugshot
Robert Walker mugshot(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced as part of a Virginia investigation into child sexual solicitation.

Robert Steven Walker, 66, was charged with ten counts of using a computer to solicit a child in violation of Virginia code section 18.2-374.3.

In September 2022, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) Investigative Unit began an undercover chat operation, according to the sheriff’s office. During the operation, according to Sheriff Wayne Davis, Walker approached one of the Henry County investigators in a chatroom. Over a period of time during the chats, Walker “conducted himself in a very graphic sexual manner.” Investigators also determined Walker is a retired law enforcement officer in Pennsylvania.

In March 2023, Henry County investigators went to Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania. Working with United States Homeland Security investigators and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, a search warrant was executed at Walker’s residence, and he was taken into custody.

October 19, 2023, Walker pleaded guilty in Henry County Circuit Court to all ten counts of using a computer to solicit a child. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Sheriff Davis says, “The Henry County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the United States Homeland Security Investigations Division and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office for their assistance in this operation. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office takes children’s safety very seriously. This specialized unit will continue to conduct these styles of operations to ensure that we provide the safest environment and community we can for our youth. We also ask the community to speak to their children about social media platforms and the dangers they potentially could pose.”

