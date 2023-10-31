350 to 500 acres burned in Pulaski County wildfire

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Forestry estimates 491 acres have been burned in a wildfire in Pulaski County. The department says the fire is 70% contained.

Pulaski County Emergency Management, though, says acreage is estimated at 350 acres with 25% containment as of Tuesday morning, but containment will likely climb by the end of the day.

Crews Tuesday are taking advantage of cloud cover, coolers temperatures, light winds and higher relative humidity to conduct burn-outs along the control lines before forecasted gusty winds and drier air arrive Wednesday.

The fire was first reported Sunday in the Parrott River Road area, and spread into Giles County.

There have been no reports of injuries and no evacuations have been ordered, but structure protection is in place for homes in the area.

