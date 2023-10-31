NBC12, Salvation Army team up for the 2023 Angel Tree
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and Salvation Army are teaming up once again this holiday season to help spread Christmas cheer to children across the Richmond area.
The Angel Tree is a holiday tradition thousands of central Virginians participate in every year.
For many families, adopting an Angel is a wonderful way to share the spirit of the season with others in our community who are less fortunate.
Each Angel represents a real child in our community who needs your help.
Adoptions from the Angel Tree start Wednesday, Nov. 1. Gifts must be dropped off by Friday, Dec. 1.
ADOPTION SITES
- Wegmans (both locations)
- Short Pump Town Center
- Chesterfield Towne Center
- The Great Big Greenhouse
- Marco’s Pizza
- The Salvation Army Christmas Center at Stony Point
DROP OFF SITES
- The Great Big Greenhouse
- Page Auto Group Locations (7 locations)
- The Salvation Army Christmas Center at Stony Point
Gifts will be distributed to families in mid-December.
For additional information or to make a donation online, visit nbc12.com/angeltree.
