NBC12, Salvation Army team up for the 2023 Angel Tree

NBC12 and Salvation Army are teaming up once again this holiday season to help spread Christmas cheer to children across the Richmond area.
NBC12 and Salvation Army are teaming up once again this holiday season to help spread Christmas cheer to children across the Richmond area.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and Salvation Army are teaming up once again this holiday season to help spread Christmas cheer to children across the Richmond area.

The Angel Tree is a holiday tradition thousands of central Virginians participate in every year.

For many families, adopting an Angel is a wonderful way to share the spirit of the season with others in our community who are less fortunate.

Each Angel represents a real child in our community who needs your help.

Adoptions from the Angel Tree start Wednesday, Nov. 1. Gifts must be dropped off by Friday, Dec. 1.

ADOPTION SITES

  • Wegmans (both locations)
  • Short Pump Town Center
  • Chesterfield Towne Center
  • The Great Big Greenhouse
  • Marco’s Pizza
  • The Salvation Army Christmas Center at Stony Point

DROP OFF SITES

  • The Great Big Greenhouse
  • Page Auto Group Locations (7 locations)
  • The Salvation Army Christmas Center at Stony Point

Gifts will be distributed to families in mid-December.

For additional information or to make a donation online, visit nbc12.com/angeltree.

