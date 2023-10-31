Halloween forecast: cold and cloudy with spotty light rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A cold and cloudy Halloween with areas of spotty light rain likely. Rain tapers toward evening.

Tuesday: Halloween will be cloudy and chilly with spotty areas of light rain on and off through the day. Rain tapers in the early evening, but we can’t rule out light rain lingering into trick or treat time, esp. south and east of RIC. Daytime temperature locked in around 47°. (Rain Chance: 90%) Rain amounts 1/10″ or less.

Wednesday: Patchy morning frost possible. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in low 50s.

Thursday: Widespread frost and freeze likely. Sunny. Lows near 30, upper 20s in rural locations, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Another frosty start. Mostly sunny with near normal temperatures. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs near 70°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper-60s.

