Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Freeze expected across central Virginia Wednesday night into Thursday morning

Coldest temperatures of autumn so far expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning as lows fall into the low 30s and upper 20s
First Alert: First freeze of autumn expected Wednesday night
By Nick Russo
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The first widespread freeze of autumn is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning across central Virginia. A Freeze Watch is in effect for much of the commonwealth.

Low temperatures Wednesday night into early Thursday will drop into the low 30s in RVA and upper 20s across rural locations, especially west of I-95. Temperatures that cold will kill any remaining tender plants and put an end to the growing season. Now is the time to harvest any fruits or veggies remaining in your garden! The freeze will also kill any remaining mosquitoes.

A widespread killing freeze is expected across much of central Virginia Wednesday night into...
A widespread killing freeze is expected across much of central Virginia Wednesday night into Thursday morning.(WWBT)

Areas west of I-95 could see a frost and freeze one night earlier on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Louisa, Fluvanna, Goochland, Powhatan, Cumberland, Amelia, Nottoway, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, and Prince Edward counties for Tuesday night with low temperatures falling near 32 degrees tonight. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Buckingham county where temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for counties shaded in light blue where lows will fall near...
A Frost Advisory is in effect for counties shaded in light blue where lows will fall near freezing, and a Freeze Warning is in effect for Buckingham county where it is expected to drop below freezing Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.(WWBT)

It is common for central Virginia to see the first freeze of fall in early November according to data shared from Larry Brown at the National Weather Service office in Wakefield, Virginia.

The first freeze this year will come right around the time it typically does in early November.
The first freeze this year will come right around the time it typically does in early November.(WWBT)

For updates on this cool down and colder weather to come as we approach winter, download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

The NBC12 First Alert weather app features updated video forecasts throughout the day, an hour-by-hour forecast, severe weather alerts and much more.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
23-year-old man killed, woman injured in Richmond shooting
611 train resumes Virginia Scenic Railway excursions
FILE - A sign for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in...
Eyedrops from CVS, Rite Aid and others carry possible infection risk, FDA says
Back in March, the company that manufactures Monopoly announced Richmond would receive it's own...
New edition of MONOPOLY featuring Richmond unveiled

Latest News

Share with us, your Halloween decorations!
First Alert: Chilly with light rain on Halloween
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Chilly with showers on Tuesday
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: One more warm day, then a sharp cool down
Warm again on Monday, much cooler for Halloween
Warm again on Monday, much cooler for Halloween