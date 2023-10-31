Freeze expected across central Virginia Wednesday night into Thursday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The first widespread freeze of autumn is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning across central Virginia. A Freeze Watch is in effect for much of the commonwealth.

Low temperatures Wednesday night into early Thursday will drop into the low 30s in RVA and upper 20s across rural locations, especially west of I-95. Temperatures that cold will kill any remaining tender plants and put an end to the growing season. Now is the time to harvest any fruits or veggies remaining in your garden! The freeze will also kill any remaining mosquitoes.

A widespread killing freeze is expected across much of central Virginia Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (WWBT)

Areas west of I-95 could see a frost and freeze one night earlier on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Louisa, Fluvanna, Goochland, Powhatan, Cumberland, Amelia, Nottoway, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, and Prince Edward counties for Tuesday night with low temperatures falling near 32 degrees tonight. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Buckingham county where temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for counties shaded in light blue where lows will fall near freezing, and a Freeze Warning is in effect for Buckingham county where it is expected to drop below freezing Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (WWBT)

It is common for central Virginia to see the first freeze of fall in early November according to data shared from Larry Brown at the National Weather Service office in Wakefield, Virginia.

The first freeze this year will come right around the time it typically does in early November. (WWBT)

