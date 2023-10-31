Fire & Rescue employee faces murder charges in 3-month old son’s death

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A 19-year-old from Stafford County is facing murder charges in the death of his infant son.

Just before 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, deputies were called to a medical emergency on Richland Road.

“When deputies arrived on the scene, they located an unresponsive 3-month-old boy. Deputies attempted to conduct life-saving measures until Fire and Rescue arrived on scene. The child was transported to a nearby hospital where, unfortunately, he passed,” the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says.

The next day, the medical examiner ruled the child’s death as a homicide.

Dallas Bowling, the child’s father, has now been charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse.

NBC4 reports Bowling is a Stafford Fire & Rescue employee and has been placed on administrative leave.

The investigation remains ongoing.

