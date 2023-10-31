Commanders trade Young to the 49ers, Sweat to the Bears

WASHINGTON, DC (WWBT) - The NFL says the Washington Commanders have traded defensive end Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers.

Reports say the Commanders will receive a third-round draft pick in 2024 for Young, a former No. 2 overall draft pick.

He was set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

The trade on Tuesday afternoon comes after the Commanders traded away Montez Sweat, another defensive end, to the Chicago Bears.

TRADE: Commanders DE Montez Sweat traded to Bears for second-round pick. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/xWqkY6RCkL — NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2023

The Commanders will pick up a second-round pick in that trade.

