Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Commanders trade Young to the 49ers, Sweat to the Bears

Washington picks up 2024 draft picks in the trades
The Washington Commanders traded two key players on defense on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
The Washington Commanders traded two key players on defense on Tuesday, Oct. 31.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WWBT) - The NFL says the Washington Commanders have traded defensive end Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers.

Reports say the Commanders will receive a third-round draft pick in 2024 for Young, a former No. 2 overall draft pick.

He was set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

The trade on Tuesday afternoon comes after the Commanders traded away Montez Sweat, another defensive end, to the Chicago Bears.

The Commanders will pick up a second-round pick in that trade.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
23-year-old man killed, woman injured in Richmond shooting
611 train resumes Virginia Scenic Railway excursions
Back in March, the company that manufactures Monopoly announced Richmond would receive it's own...
New edition of MONOPOLY featuring Richmond unveiled
FILE - A sign for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in...
Eyedrops from CVS, Rite Aid and others carry possible infection risk, FDA says

Latest News

The Dukes came in at No. 25 in both the AP Top 25 and US LBM Coaches Poll. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
JMU ranked in Top 25 in both major FBS polls
UVA upsets UNC
Virginia stuns No. 10 North Carolina with 31-27 Win
James Madison running back Ty Son Lawton with the carry during a football game against South...
NCAA denies Virginia Attorney General’s request to reconsider JMU transition waiver
Ten members of the women's swimming team expressed their opposition to transgender...
Athletes at Roanoke College speak out against transgender participation on women’s teams