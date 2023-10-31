Car stolen, more than one dozen others rummaged through in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating after a car was stolen and more than one dozen cars were rummaged through in a Chesterfield neighborhood near Courthouse Road on Oct. 30.

The department tells NBC12 around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, officers were called to Poplar Ridge Road for a stolen car. Police said a 2008 Nissan Titan was stolen overnight, according to what the victim told officers.

Around this time, police also received calls from numerous people in the neighborhood, who found their cars were rummaged through that same night.

Chesterfield Police report nearly 20 cars were rummaged through during the overnight hours.

The department said in a majority of these cases, the cars were unlocked and nothing was stolen. However, in one case reported along Old Carrollton Court, a window was smashed on a locked car and a knife and cash were taken from inside.

“We were taking our dog out for a walk. Met a neighbor, who lives up on Poplar Ridge, who asked us if we had heard about what had happened the night before, early morning before,” said Bill Davis, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2006.

Davis wasn’t impacted, but said these cases have been a talker in the neighborhood.

“We weren’t affected directly other than we know our neighbors and care for them,” he said. “The neighborhood and those affected have been working with police.”

As officers continue their investigation into this case, the department urges people to lock their car doors and remove all valuables from inside.

This also comes months after officers sent out a warning about these types of thefts following an uptick in people walking up to unlocked cars to steal what’s inside.

If you have any information about these cases, give Crime Solvers a call at 804-748-0660.

