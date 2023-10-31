Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Car stolen, more than one dozen others rummaged through in Chesterfield neighborhood

Chesterfield resident Bill Davis: “I really feel bad for our neighbors.”
Chesterfield Car Break-Ins
Chesterfield Car Break-Ins(Source;WWBT | WWBT)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating after a car was stolen and more than one dozen cars were rummaged through in a Chesterfield neighborhood near Courthouse Road on Oct. 30.

The department tells NBC12 around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, officers were called to Poplar Ridge Road for a stolen car. Police said a 2008 Nissan Titan was stolen overnight, according to what the victim told officers.

Around this time, police also received calls from numerous people in the neighborhood, who found their cars were rummaged through that same night.

Chesterfield Police report nearly 20 cars were rummaged through during the overnight hours.

The department said in a majority of these cases, the cars were unlocked and nothing was stolen. However, in one case reported along Old Carrollton Court, a window was smashed on a locked car and a knife and cash were taken from inside.

“We were taking our dog out for a walk. Met a neighbor, who lives up on Poplar Ridge, who asked us if we had heard about what had happened the night before, early morning before,” said Bill Davis, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2006.

Davis wasn’t impacted, but said these cases have been a talker in the neighborhood.

“We weren’t affected directly other than we know our neighbors and care for them,” he said. “The neighborhood and those affected have been working with police.”

As officers continue their investigation into this case, the department urges people to lock their car doors and remove all valuables from inside.

This also comes months after officers sent out a warning about these types of thefts following an uptick in people walking up to unlocked cars to steal what’s inside.

If you have any information about these cases, give Crime Solvers a call at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
23-year-old man killed, woman injured in Richmond shooting
611 train resumes Virginia Scenic Railway excursions
Back in March, the company that manufactures Monopoly announced Richmond would receive it's own...
New edition of MONOPOLY featuring Richmond unveiled
FILE - A sign for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in...
Eyedrops from CVS, Rite Aid and others carry possible infection risk, FDA says

Latest News

A sign outside a Henrico County polling place during a special election in early 2023.
3,400 voters reinstated following mishap, ACLU demands transparency
JoAnn Edmonds gives Michelle Bell a hug after surprising her with NBC12's Acts of Kindness Award.
‘She just inspires me’: Woman turns volunteering into a lifestyle
In May, Gov. Youngkin signed a new law training first responders, educators, and other public...
Youngkin announces executive order to combat antisemitism
Caring for others in need isn’t listed as one of the 10 Commandments, but one could argue...
‘She just inspires me’: Woman turns volunteering into a lifestyle