Barbie Truck Dreamhouse living tour rolls into Richmond

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Attention all Barbie enthusiasts! If you’re all about channeling your inner doll, listen up!

Barbie fans of all ages are invited to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Barbie moving into her first Dreamhouse.

Did you know that Barbie bought her first Dreamhouse in 1962 before women in the United States could open their own bank accounts and when only 0.1% of young women were independent homeowners?

Since then, Barbie’s Dreamhouse has risen to become one of the most popular and recognizable homes in the world and to celebrate, the 2023 Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour will make a stop at Short Pump Town Center on Saturday, November 4, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The newly redesigned Barbie Dreamhouse truck will offer new and exclusive merchandise, including home goods, brand-new apparel and accessories inspired by Barbie in her Dreamhouse. Several items will be available for purchase, and those who spend more than $40 can look forward to a free gift.

2023 Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour (2023 Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour)

In addition to having access to Barbie Dreamhouse collectibles, fans will also be given the chance to capture memorable moments in front of the colorful truck backdrop.

Merchandise will be available to purchase from the Barbie Truck by credit card. Items will range in price from $12 to $75.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.